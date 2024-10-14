Home > NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Feature-Length 'In Her Words' Documentary: 'I'm Nervous and Excited'

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Megan Thee Stallion is officially getting the documentary treatment — and it’s coming sooner than you think.

The documentary, titled “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words,” captures an inside look at the three-time Grammy-winning artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur with “unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona.”

A synopsis of the film — directed by Emmy winner Nneka Onuorah (“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”) for TIME Studios, Roc Nation and Nneka Productions — reads: “Follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.”

“I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation, and TIME Studios to share Megan’s story,” stated Onuorah. “Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard.”

“Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” will debut Oct. 31 on Prime Video.

The documentary comes amid a strong year for Megan Thee Stallion, who earned her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with the release of “Hiss,” from her acclaimed album “Megan.” (Her other two chart-toppers are the “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B.) Last month, the hitmaker pulled double duty at the MTV Video Music Awards serving as host and performer, with a fiery medley that included her global hit “Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba).”

via: Variety

