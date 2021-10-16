Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Finalize Divorce Nearly Two Years After Separation

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are one judge’s signature away from being divorced.

The “Transformers” actress and the former “BH90210” star became legally single again on Friday, October 15.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the terms in the settlement include that the 35-year-old actress and her ex-husband agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three sons. A source also told the outlet that there was no prenuptial agreement. Since their marriage lasted over a decade, anything acquired during it would be a 50/50 split between the two parties, according to California law.

Megan filed the divorce papers from Brian back in November 2020. At the time, the “Jennifer’s Body” star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, 9-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Journey.

The divorce filing came after Brian announced that he and Megan went separate ways. Speaking on his podcast “With Brian Austin Green” in May 2020, the 48-year-old actor unveiled that they called it quits at the end of 2019.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” Brian, who is currently dating his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Sharna Burgess, told his listeners. “She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her.”

Brian further shared, “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.” He added, “So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

A few months after the divorce filing, Megan was reportedly “excited to finalize her divorce from Brian to be with Machine Gun Kelly.” A source close to the actress claimed, “Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”

“[Megan and MGK] plan to be together forever,” the informant spilled. The so-called inside source went on to add that the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” actress “wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead.”

