First Look of The CW’s New DC Show ‘Naomi’ From Ava DuVernay [Video]

The cast and crew of Naomi, produced by Ava Duvernay, made an appearance at DC FanDome on Saturday to introduce a first look at the latest addition to The CW’s Arrowverse.

via: Complex

In the one-minute-long clip, we see Naomi in her school classroom before she rushes out to see what the uproar is involving Superman. At the end of the video, she faints and we see someone flying through the sky, presumably Superman.

Naomi is based on the DC Comics character who goes by the same name—and whose official moniker is Powerhouse and has the gift of traveling across the multiverse. Naomi is played by Kaci Walfall, with the cast rounded out by Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, and Camila Moreno, with Ava DuVernay writing and serving as executive producer for the show with Jill Blankenship.

Comic lovers gravitated to Naomi after she was introduced by Brian Michael Bendis in the comic book Naomi: Season One in 2019, with the fanfare leading to the show’s pilot getting greenlit at the end of 2020. The series went into production in August, meaning Naomi will be a part of The CW’s Arrowverse.

Walfall has also appeared in Army Wives, Person of Interest, and Power, while Wraith has been seen in Orange is the New Black and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Jonnson has been in P-Valley and Filthy Rich. A release date for Naomi??????? has yet to be announced.

Watch Naomi’s first look below.