One of Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killers Wants Murder Charge Dropped

One of four suspects charged with the death of Pop Smoke is trying to get his murder charge dropped.

via: Hot97

Reports state that Corey Walker along with his lawyer Christopher Darden had a court appearance on Friday, Oct.15 to have the charge of murder with the special circumstance that came from burglary and robbery dropped.

Darden’s argument for his client was that Walker was not the gunman and that he never entered the house where the crime took place.

His argument also stated that Walker gave one of the other suspects his gun before they broke into Pop Smoke’s home.

“There is no evidence that the defendant had any prior criminal experience with his co-suspects or that he knew any one of them was particularly violent or inclined to shoot and kill the victim,” a court document that was obtained by The Shaderoom read.

It goes on to say, “The defendant did all he could to prevent the death of the victim given the nature of the crime. The defendant was not present inside the house at the time of the shooting, so there was nothing he could have done to prevent the shooting once the suspects were inside.”

Last year, Pop was gunned down after a group of teens ambushed the Brooklyn rapper in Los Angeles to try to steal his diamond-studded jewelry. The teen defendants are being prosecuted in juvenile court.