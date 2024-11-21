Meek Mill Sends Well Wishes to IIncarcerated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs After Video Footage from Their Party Surfaces

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Meek Mill has seemingly taken a stance regarding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ current circumstances.

Meek posted well wishes on social media for his incarcerated pal Sean “Diddy” Combs after video footage from a wild party the mogul threw for him surfaced.

“They putting black men in jail off stories … I wish puff well he’s a black man I hope he didn’t do most of that s–t they saying he did,” the Philadelphia native tweeted Wednesday.

“Why yall so scared to talk yall must got s–t In closet! My past the streets it’s nothing to hide!”

A day prior, video footage from a May 2014 party that Combs, 55, threw for Meek — born Robert Williams — was released to the public.

In the clip obtained by the Daily Mail, several other hip-hop stars attended the bash, including Lil Durk and French Montana.

The party, held at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas, was filled with scantily dressed women, and guests ate sushi off a naked woman’s body as she lay on a table, per the video.

At one point, the “Dreams and Nightmares” emcee, 37, and Combs were seen on video giving a speech to the partygoers from an elevated platform.

While the video of the celebration was pretty tame, fans were shocked to find out about the scene that was left behind after the party ended.

The mansion’s longtime property manager, Jason Haight, told Daily Mail that the rooms were “disgusting” after the party Combs rented the home for a whopping $25,000.

“There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors,” he claimed to the outlet.

Haight claimed he also “found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.”

He said the party ended around 3 a.m. and claimed that there was “rampant” cocaine use all over the $7.5 million property.

“I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere,” he said, claiming that he collected “around half an ounce of cocaine” from the residence.

Meek has been fighting to clear rumors about his sexuality amid Combs’ mounting legal woes.

via: Page Six