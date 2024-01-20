  1. Home
‘Mean Girls’ Star Rachel McAdams Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance to Introduce Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion Performance [Video]

January 20, 2024 9:57 PM PST

Rachel McAdams didn’t have time for the ‘Mean Girls’ commercial reunion or the ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie — but she did have time to stop by ‘Saturday Night Live’ to introduce Reneé Rapp.

It was a full-circle moment as Rachel (who played the iconic Regina George in ‘Mean Girls’) welcomed Reneé (who plays Regina in the new musical movie adaptation) to the stage.

Megan Thee Stallion, who’s featured on song “Not My Fault” joined Reneé as a not-so-surprise guest.

Check out the introduction and performance below.

