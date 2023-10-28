Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before Apparent Drowning

Matthew Perry‘s final post on Instagram is going viral in the wake of his sudden, death.

The actor, best known for bringing Chandler Bing to life on the beloved sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday (October 27).

His suspected cause of death was drowning. He was found in a jacuzzi by first responders, who were called to the scene to treat a suspected cardiac arrest.

A few days before his death, Matthew shared a photo of himself in a hot tub on social media.

Matthew‘s final post was shared with his followers on Monday (October 23). In it, he is sitting in the corner of a large hot tub with the cityscape and the moon lit up behind him.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “I’m Mattman.”

That same night, he shared a video of the moon, writing, “Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you?” The actor included the same signature.

Matthew made his return to the red carpet after a five-year absence in late 2022. He did so shortly after unveiling his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. We rounded up the biggest revelations from the book.

See Matthew’s final instagram post below. RIP.

