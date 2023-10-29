Adele Honors Matthew Perry During Las Vegas Residency Concert [Video]

Matthew Perry was all people were talking about Saturday, and Adele was among them … paying tribute to the “Friends” star during her Vegas show.

via: NY Post

The British singer-songwriter, 35, shared that she had “never met [Perry] in my life,” but said she’ll remember his “Friends” character “for the rest of my life.”

“He’s probably the best comedic character of all time,” Adele told the audience at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, which hosts her Vegas residency.

Perry, 54, played lovable goofball Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. Early reports say Perry died of accidental drowning in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

“The Whole Nine Yards” star had long battled drug and alcohol addiction, which Adele noted at Saturday’s show.

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,” said Adele, who recently revealed she had quit drinking.

Perry addressed his addiction in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.”

He admitted that at one point during the 10 seasons of “Friends,” he was consuming 55 Vicodin a day.

“I didn’t know how to stop,” he wrote. “If the police came over to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ I’d start packing. I couldn’t stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older.”

TMZ reported drugs weren’t found at the scene of Perry’s death Saturday.

He reportedly played 2 hours of pickleball and sent his assistant out for an errand. The assistant found him unresponsive and called 911, per the outlet.

In a statement Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Post: “We responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation on a male 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. He was in his 50s.”

Besides Adele, other celebrities have paid tribute to Perry, including Maggie Wheeler, who played his occasional love interest on “Friends.”