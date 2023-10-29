Kyle Richards: I Needed ‘Freedom’ and ‘Space’ From Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky

In a preview for next week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, Kyle Richards said of her marital issues: ‘It’s been rough.

via: Page Six

Richards’ relationship woes came up during a conversation with her co-star and BFF Dorit Kemsley in the sneak peek, which aired when she appeared as a guest on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Friday.

“I mean, have you had any thoughts recently? Like do you think you would not end up with Mo?” Kemsley asked.

Richards seemed confused and irritated by the question, asking, “What makes you think this?”

“Well, like even just from Instagram, you know, I usually see you and Mo together, and it just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other,” Kemsley hesitantly said.

The camera then flashed to some of Richards’ recent Instagram posts featuring several of her friends — including “RHOBH” alum Teddi Mellencamp and country singer Morgan Wade — and none of her husband of 27 years.

“I feel like I needed a little freedom — freedom and some space,” Richards responded.

After watching the clip, the actress, 54, revealed that she had not seen it yet and was “not thrilled with the questions” from her longtime friend.

“I wasn’t ready to address that stuff,” she told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their talk show.

Ripa cheekily wondered whether Kemsley, 47, knew “what she was doing,” to which Richards teased that “it would’ve been better if she had asked me that off camera.”

“Well, that particular day, I was really not happy,” she added with a laugh. “I feel like you could definitely see that.”

Earlier in the interview, Richards shared that she was “not quite” herself and a “little angry” and a “little bitter” while filming the new season.

Richards and Umansky’s admittedly “challenging” year of marriage will play out on Season 13 of the hit Bravo show.

Page Six confirmed they were separated in July, and while each of them initially wavered on their marital status, they individually confirmed they were indeed separated in September.

Richards previously kept quiet about the details of the split, but she revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday that she initiated the divorce and they still live under the same roof in different bedrooms.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.