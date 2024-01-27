Mary J. Blige Re-Joins 2024 Lovers & Friends Lineup After Saying ‘Inclusion Was an Error’ | lovebscott.com

Mary J. Blige is back on the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival lineup, after previously stating that she had been included in ‘an error.’

via: Rolling Stone

Earlier this week, the music festival Lovers & Friends announced the nostalgia-filled lineup for its 2024 iteration, returning to Las Vegas in May. Among the big-name artists on the announcement graphics appeared Mary J. Blige, who shared a statement with fans on Thursday morning stating that her inclusion was a mistake. By Friday afternoon, instead of her name being removed from the lineup flyer, it appeared higher up.

Shortly after the change was made, reflected on the official festival website, the musician posted an Instagram Story featuring two emojis: a smirk and a money bag. The new flyer moves Blige’s name to the top right side, where headliners Backstreet Boys were previously positioned. The boy band has now been slotted beneath Snoop Dogg and above Usher, who is also headlining, in the middle column — while they’ve all been bumped down as Alicia Keys was moved to the top of the column.

Representatives for Mary J. Blige and Lovers & Friends did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

In her Instagram Story on Thursday, Blige wrote: “I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival. Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and I can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!”

The Strength of a Woman Summit is expected to go on as planned.

Now in its third year, Lovers & Friends has yet to work out all of its kinks. Last year, Lil Jon considered a potential lawsuit against Live Nation, which promotes the Vegas event, over the festival using the same name as his 2004 hit with Ludacris and Usher, “Lovers & Friends.” In 2022, a false alarm gun scare at the festival led to crowd panic that left three attendees hospitalized with minor injuries.

And in 2020, when the first-ever Lovers & Friends lineup was officially announced, several singers and rappers publicly claimed that they were unaware of their own involvement in the event. Some stated that they had never been notified about the festival and hadn’t received a deposit payment, while others noted dissatisfaction with the lineup itself.

But Lovers & Friends 2024 is still set for May 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The festival will feature headlining performances from Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, and Usher, with additional appearances from Lil Wayne, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Nelly Furtado, and more.