Mary J. Blige Drops ‘Amazing’ Video with DJ Khaled [Video]

Mary J. Blige recently released two new singles, “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.” She has also announced that her new studio album is also called Good Morning Gorgeous.

via: Rap-Up

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul closes out the year with the video for “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled. The celebratory clip finds the 50-year-old superstar looking better than ever as she parties with some of her closest friends including Diddy, Trina, Angie Martinez, Misa Hylton, and Justin Combs.

“I feel good, I feel great, man, I feel amazing,” she sings while sipping on her own Sun Goddess wine.

“Amazing” is one of two singles from Mary’s upcoming 15th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous, which arrives Feb. 11. Earlier this month, she released a video for the title track.

In an interview with Tamron Hall, she opened up about the follow-up to 2017’s Strength of a Woman. “Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” she said. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

MJB will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium in February, along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

We can’t wait to hear what MJB brings with this new album.