Mary Cosby Is Reportedly the ‘Laughingstock of Salt Lake City’ After Denying ‘Housewives’ Firing

Mary Cosby has been let go from ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ and has reportedly become “the laughingstock of Salt Lake City” after falsely denying that she is no longer on the show.

via Page Six:

“Mary looks like a fool,” the source says. “How are you going to break Bravo’s cardinal rule by skipping the reunion and then expect to be welcomed back with open arms? It doesn’t work that way.”

Page Six broke the news Thursday night that Cosby, 49, was ousted from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after two seasons.

The next morning, she tweeted that our story was “Not True,” calling it “a complete Fabrication” and “A Complete Lie.”

But by Friday night, news outlets including People, The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weeklycorroborated Page Six’s report and echoed what fans already knew: Cosby was out.

“It’s really puzzling that Mary would even try to shut it down on Twitter,” the source tells us. “Doesn’t she realize the news was going to come out anyway once Season 3 premiered and she was nowhere to be found? She hasn’t filmed anything, and the cast was told weeks ago that she won’t be.”

Page Six has reached out to Bravo and Cosby for comment.

The God-fearing reality star helped put “RHOSLC” on the map when it premiered in November 2020 but quickly found herself wrapped up in a number of controversies.

Cosby was on numerous occasions accused of running a cult at her Pentecostal church, which she denied. She also came under fire for making multiple racially insensitive comments during Season 2, including comparing co-star Jen Shah to a “Mexican thug”and complimenting her Asian American castmate Jennie Nguyen’s “slanted eyes.”

When the cast came together on Jan. 6 to tape the Season 2 reunion and hash out their differences, Cosby opted not to attend.

“Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives,’” a source told us at the time. “This was the kiss of death for Mary.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Mary’s used to telling her congregation one thing and them believing her — but that’s now how the real world works.