Mary Cosby Exits ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ After 2 Seasons

Mary Cosby is reportedly out at The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City.

via: Page Six

“Mary will not be back,” a source shares. “She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies.”

Page Six has reached out to Bravo and Cosby for comment.

The news should not come as a surprise to fans of the series, as rumors have been swirling for weeks that Cosby, 49, would not be returning.

The God-fearing reality star had a tumultuous second season that saw her clash with the majority of the cast and twice make racially insensitive remarks.

Cosby compared her co-star Jen Shah, an accused fraudster, to a “Mexican thug” in the Dec. 5 episode and commented on her Asian American castmate Jennie Nguyen’s “slanted eyes” two weeks later.

Cosby was also hit with allegations that she ran her family’s Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City like a “cult,” which she denied.

Viewers hoped to see Cosby seek repentance at the “RHOSLC” reunion, but she did not attend the Jan. 6 taping.

“Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives,’” a source told Page Six at the time. “This was the kiss of death for Mary.”

When production for the upcoming third season commenced later that month, People reported that Cosby had “not filmed anything,” fueling rumors that she was done with the series.

Cosby’s departure was all but confirmed when her co-star Meredith Marks let slip on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday that the spiritual leader was “no longer on the show” — a comment that host Andy Cohen, who is also an executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise, notably did not deny.

While Cosby has not yet commented on her exit, she shared a telling Instagram post Wednesday thanking her followers for their “Love & Support.”

Bravo previously confirmed that Nguyen, 44, also will not be back for Season 3 after her controversial 2020 Facebook posts mocking the Black Lives Matter movement surfaced.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.