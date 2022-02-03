Khloé Kardashian Denies Dating Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey: 'Absolutely Not True'

Khloé Kardashian wants you to know she’s single.

via People:

Recently, there was speculation that Kardashian, 37, was romantically linked to Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey. Instagram account Kardashian Fanpage reshared a blind gossip item stating that “it’s confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking.”

Setting the record straight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum commented directly on the fan page’s post, writing: “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Jowsey, who did post a photo Thursday of a bouquet of flowers in a Bentley, has yet to comment on the news. A rep for Jowsey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fans of Too Hot to Handle will recall that the 24-year-old was briefly engaged to costar Francesca Farago.

The pair got engaged during the Netflix hit’s May 2020 Zoom reunion. The following month, Farago, 28, announced their split in a five-minute-long YouTube video. Jowsey later addressed his reasoning for ending the relationship in his own YouTube video, which has since been deleted.

“I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time,” Jowsey said at the time. “Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia.”

Added Jowsey, “There was a big reason why I had to end things with Francesca because I was in a very dark point in my life.”

As for Kardashian, she had most recently been linked to on-again, off-again partner Tristan Thompson. The former pair — who share 3-year-old daughter True — is officially done for good amid news that Thompson, 30, conceived a child with another woman.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story in January after confirming he fathered his third child with Maralee Nichols. (He also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the Sacramento Kings player continued. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson had previously admitted to being physically intimate with Nichols while he was publicly dating Kardashian.

“They were moving ahead with trying for a second baby. They were talking about moving in together permanently,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Kardashian and Thompson. “Tristan even sold his LA house. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. To find out that it was all a lie, was shocking to her. She is still struggling with it.”

Going forward, the Good American mogul is ready to “move on” from Thompson.

“She has a great support system though. They are helping her to move on,” the source added. “This is it for her relationship with Tristan. She says she will never take him back again.”

Now you know that’s not how Khloé usually gets down…but then again, look at Kim.