Nicki Minaj Teases On-Screen Collab with 50 Cent [Video]

An on-screen collab between Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent may possibly be in the works.

via: Rap-Up

The rappers are joining forces for an undisclosed project. During her appearance on “The Morning Hustle,” Nicki was asked if she and 50 would do a film or TV project together. Much to their surprise, she revealed that plans are already underway.

“Maybe something is already in the works,” she said.

When pressed further, Nicki said it has nothing to do with 50’s Starz series “Power” or “BMF” and that the project would appear on the big screen.

“It’s something completely different that we might be talking about,” she teased.

.@NICKIMINAJ hints at possibly having a film project in works with @50cent pic.twitter.com/ihxKCOQ33J — ONIKA LIVE (@ONIKALIVE) February 3, 2022

50 previously said he would want Nicki to play his love interest in a movie. “You know who would probably be fun to work with? Nicki,” 50 told Jalen Rose. “Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with.”

Since they both grew up in the New York neighborhood of South Jamaica, Queens, 50 feels a kinship to the “Seeing Green” rapper.

“I love me some Nicki. This n***a actually happens to come from my neighborhood. It happens to be a girl, but that n***a is tough!” he told Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio. “She be harder than the n***a she f**k with. She be harder and she’s an alpha female! That motherf**ker tough!”

On Friday, Nicki is set to drop the video for her new single “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby, which co-stars actors Cory Hardict and Joseph Sikora.

“Shout out to 50. Congratulations, 50. Proud is an understatement,” she said while promoting the video on IG Live.

This is that South Side shit i be talking about, ?????we don’t come to make friends. We come to take over. GLG?GreenLightGang @NICKIMINAJ @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/xtN2DqjJin — 50cent (@50cent) January 31, 2022

See the full interview below.