Martin Lawrence Addresses Health Concerns After Viral Clip from 'Bad Boys' Premiere: 'I’m Healthy as Hell' | lovebscott.com

Martin Lawrence wants you to know his health is just fine.

via People:

On June 4, the 59-year-old actor appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning where he reassured his fans that he’s healthy after a recent video of him from the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die sparked concern.

In the viral clip, Lawrence and Will Smith are on top of a bus interacting with fans on the red carpet. Lawrence appeared less energetic than his costar and at one point, Smith held his hand in order to guide him to the crowd.

Another viral video shows the actor seemingly disengaged during a sit-down interview.

“Now Martin…” host Ebro Darden said. “Everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? People took it like something was wrong with your health.”

“I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff,” Lawrence joked, referring to how large the crowd was. “What the hell is going on? [This is] for a movie?”

Darden then asked if there’s any message the actor wants to send to those concerned about his health.

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence insisted. “I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

“I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” he quipped, sharing his excitement for the film and his upcoming comedy tour.

Lawrence and Smith play Miami detectives Marcus Bennett and Mike Lowrey in the Bad Boys movies, which date back to the 1995 original.

The movie — which brings back co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall, who helmed the third installment, Bad Boys for Life, in 2020 — also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio and Melanie Liburd.

We’re glad to hear it. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t concerned after seeing that video. ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ is in theaters June 7.