Marques Houston And Wife Miya Reveal First Pics Of Daughter After Secret Pregnancy [Photos]

Singer Marques Houston has become a father for the first time, announcing that he and wife Miya welcomed their daughter, Zara, on December 2.

via: AceShowbiz

On Wednesday, December 8, the proud parents took to Instagram to drop the surprising news. The “Sister, Sister” alum unveiled first look at his daughter named Zara, sharing a photo of him kissing the baby girl who wore a white onesie with a bowtie in the snap.

While Marques shared the photo without caption and let it speak for itself, Miya responded in the comment section, “My heart.”

Marques also let out several pictures of Miya from her maternal photo shoot. He gushed about his wife as writing in the caption, “Beauty in rare form. A child is such a blessing from Jehovah.” He added, “A woman’s body is such an amazing creation to be able to carry a full human. I love you Miya, my wife, my rock, my baby mama to watch you carry our child was nothing short of a miracle! Thank you Jehovah for our blessing!”

In another post, the first-time father uploaded a picture of him kissing Miya’s bare baby bump and another that gave a closer look at the newborn. “Welcome to the world baby Zara. Daddy loves you. And to my baby mama @iammiyahouston I love you,” he captioned the snaps.

Miya herself made use of her account to share photos of her and her husband as well as their daughter wearing matching white outfits. “Thank you Jehovah!” she praised the Lord for the blessing.

To Us Weekly, the couple revealed that their baby was born on December 2. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Marques explained the baby’s name. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”

Marques and Miya tied the knot in August 2020, when she was only 19 years old and he was 39. “I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle. I told her I wasn’t going to cry, but I couldn’t hold it in,” he opened up after the wedding. “I cried like a baby.”

Congratulations to Marques and Miya.