NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Black Makeup: "I Feel Comfortable" [Photo + Video]

Clubhouse has been the place to be now that NBA YoungBoy has been reconnecting with fans on the app. The rapper spent the better part of the year incarcerated, and although he has been released on bond, YoungBoy is under a strict set of house arrest rules in Utah. While he keeps himself out of trouble as his trial looms, the Louisiana rapper has been able to speak openly about his life and career while on Clubhouse.

via: Rap-Up

The Baton Rouge rapper can be seen wearing face makeup in his new music video for “Black Ball,” which was shot while he was under home confinement. In the clip, his eyes and lips are covered with dark makeup, while the words “Rock” and “Peace” are written on his cheeks.

While speaking with DJ Akademiks on Clubhouse, the 22-year-old opened up about his “goth” appearance and newfound love for makeup.

“I like doing my face, I like painting my face or putting makeup on,” said YoungBoy. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black, my eyes and shit.”

He admitted that it makes him feel good. “That’s 100 percent real. That’s me being myself. I feel comfortable in a way.”

The Grammy-nominated MC clarified that he is not wearing face paint and that he goes to MAC Cosmetics for his makeup. “That’s some shit from MAC,” he said. “I made my engineer go buy it. It give me like the goth feeling, like rockstar or some shit.”

YoungBoy remains on house arrest following his release from prison in late October. His long-awaited joint project with Birdman, From the Bayou, was slated to drop last week, but is now expected to arrive this Friday.

Listen to his Clubhouse clip and check out his makeup look below.

NBA Youngboy reveals wearing makeup makes him feel comfortable ??? pic.twitter.com/jcZU5AvMp6 — RapTV (@raptvcom) December 3, 2021