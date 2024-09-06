Marlon Wayans Explains How Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Land His Role in 'Air' | www.lovebscott.com

Marlon Wayans revealed how Jennifer Lopez helped him land his role in the 2023 movie ‘Air’ during his recent sitdown on ‘Club Shay Shay.’

via Complex:

Jennifer Lopez was part of the Fly Girl dance troupe on In Living Color during its third and fourth seasons, while Wayans was a featured cast member alongside his brothers Damon, Shawn, and Keenan, who created the series, in Season 4.

“She’s never like, ‘Oh, I’m above you now,'” he continued. ‘She’s never been like that. In fact, my role in Air, you know, she told Ben Affleck. He was like, ‘I need a good actor to do this role and I want somebody good-looking to play George Raveling.’ She said, ‘What about Marlon? He’s a great dramatic actor.’ And so, Ben called me and was like, ‘Will you do this role in my movie?’ it was a great role and I was like, ‘Bet.’ J Lo was the one that was like, ‘Yo, you should hit up Marlon.'”

He said that it’s all “love” between him and Lopez, with whom he sat at the same table during the Golden Globes earlier this year, where Air was nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Matt Damon. The Ben Affleck-directed biographical sports drama was a critical success.

“It’s hard for everybody to always give you attention, especially when you’re her,” he added. “You being pulled this way, you being pulled that way. … So, I don’t take it personal, I just go, ‘Maybe she busy, I’ll hit her another time.’ … I love J Lo. Going to the Living Color set… Everybody credits, like, Puffy with finding that J Lo was fine. He’s Christopher Columbus. I knew that ass was round, boy.”

Get into the full interview below.