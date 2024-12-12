Mariah Carey to Open NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

The holidays are synonymous with twinkling lights, glad tidings, and the emergence of a pop superstar who rings in the season on a high note — and the first few bars of a certain inescapable Christmas tune. It’s only fitting, then, that Mariah Carey will open the show at the first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix on Dec. 25.

The pop star will deliver a taped performance of her record-breaking festive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” before the day’s two football games, marking a major move from Netflix into the world of sports.

On Christmas Day, current Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by a match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. And Carey isn’t the only diva gracing Netflix’s stream on Dec. 25 — Beyoncé is set to perform a live halftime show during the Ravens-Texans game. Perhaps, with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce being the Chiefs’ tight end, she’ll be in attendance too.

Carey is fresh off her largest Christmas tour to date and is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic holiday album “Merry Christmas.” Its lead single was, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has officially been certified 16-times platinum by the RIAA, making it the highest-certified single ever from a female artist.

In addition to streaming on Netflix, the Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in competing team cities (CBS affiliates Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston) and will be available on NFL+ on mobile devices in the U.S.

The NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix is part of a three-year deal between the streamer and the league, which will also see Netflix air at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026. At the time of the deal, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that it cost Netflix around $150 million total.

