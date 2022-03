Mariah Carey brought some ‘big energy’ to Latto’s hit single.

Following the release of her debut album ‘777,’ Latto tapped Mariah Carey (and DJ Khaled) for the remix to her recent single “Big Energy.”

Earlier this week, Mariah & Latto confirmed the feature with some cryptic tweets before making the announcement official.

Both “Big Energy” and Mariah’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” sample Tom Tom Club’s 1981 hit “Genius of Love.”

Get into the remix below.