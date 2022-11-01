Man Accused of Attacking Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

David DePape, the man who’s been accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home last week and brutally attacking her husband, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

via Complex:

As reported by CNN, DePape, 42, made his first appearance in front of a judge on Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. DePape faces a slate of charges, including attempted murder, burglary, assault, false imprisonment, and one count of “attempted kidnapping of a US official,” according to the US attorney’s office for the Northern District of California. The last charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Last Friday, DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence and attacked Nancy’s 82-year-old spouse, Paul, with a hammer. Paul Pelosi, who was knocked unconscious during the assault, remains hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.

While addressing the news during a conference on Tuesday, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger reiterated the security protocols for members of Congress, admitting that there is “still a lot of work to do.”

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” Manger said, adding that DePape’s attack was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”