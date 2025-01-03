BY: Kara Johnson Published 1 hour ago

Managing oily skin can feel like an uphill battle, especially regarding makeup. Excess oil can break down products quickly, leading to an unwanted shine that can ruin your carefully crafted look. Fortunately, the proper techniques and products can help you achieve a polished appearance throughout the day. Understanding the unique needs of oily skin is crucial for makeup application and longevity. You can enjoy a matte finish and a flawless complexion by using products specifically formulated with oily skin in mind.

If you’re ready to get on the right side of navigating makeup application with oily skin, you’ve come to the right place. Here are seven makeup tips for oily skin.

1. Start with a balanced skincare routine.

A proper skincare regimen is the foundation of any successful makeup application. Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer suitable for oily skin. Look for non-comedogenic products that won’t clog your pores, and always cleanse your face thoroughly to remove excess oil before applying makeup.

2. Use a mattifying primer.

Before applying foundation, use a mattifying primer specifically designed for oily skin. This helps create a smooth base for makeup application and controls shine throughout the day by absorbing excess oil. A quality primer can also minimize the appearance of pores, giving you a flawless finish.

3. Choose the right foundation.

Opt for an oil-free, matte-finish foundation. Avoid heavy, creamy formulas to prevent your skin from looking greasy. Consider using a powder or a lightweight liquid foundation that provides good coverage while keeping your skin looking fresh.

4. Set with powder.

After applying foundation and concealer, set your makeup with a translucent or mattifying powder. This step helps to absorb any excess oil and keep your makeup in place longer. Remember to apply the powder sparingly to avoid a cakey appearance.

5. Use blotting papers.

Throughout the day, keep a pack of blotting papers handy. These are a quick way to remove excess oil without disturbing your makeup. Press the blotting paper on oily areas, and you’ll see an instant reduction in shine without layering on more powder.

6. Not all cream products are created equal.

Since cream makeup products are often associated with clogging pores and causing oily skin types to suffer from unwanted shine, most folks prefer to avoid them at all costs. However, it’s actually a good idea to incorporate cream products in your makeup routine — so long as you opt for lightweight formulas and follow up with powder. Apply a light layer of your go-to powder over your face, or cover your T-zone to keep oil at bay. The right formulas can provide the amount of coverage and give your skin the radiant appearance you know and love.

7. Finish with a layer of setting spray.

Lock your makeup look in place with a setting spray designed for oily skin. This final step will give your face a matte finish and reduce shine while keeping your makeup in place for the long haul.

Incorporating these makeup tips into your routine can significantly impact how your makeup wears throughout the day. Everyone’s skin is unique, so it may take some experimentation to find the best products and techniques for your specific skin type. The key is to embrace your oily skin and use it as an opportunity to experiment with different textures and finishes. With the right tools and products, you can achieve the flawless, shine-free look you desire that lasts.

Will you be incorporating these makeup tips for oily skin into your routine? Let us know in the comments.