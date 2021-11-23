Makeda’s Cookies to Name Young Dolph’s Favorite Cookie After the Rapper, Raises $85K for Shop Reopening Fund [Video]

Days after the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph inside of a cookie shop, Makeda’s Cookies is reopening its downtown location.

via: Complex

Makeda’s Cookies, the Black-owned bakery that Dolph frequented and the place he was killed at, has just reopened its downtown location according to WREG, and the operations manager, Raven Winton, revealed that they will be renaming the rapper’s favorite cookie, the chocolate chip, after him.

“That was one thing that Dolph did, [he] use to say when you get off the expressway. He was like, ‘I can smell y’all. I’m getting off the expressway. I had to come in,” Winton said. “To know that we’re not going to see that face anymore is I’m trying to hold back tears.”

The location that Dolph was murdered at will remain closed through the rest of the year as Makeda’s continues to mourn with the rest of Memphis. In the meantime, the cookie shop has created a GoFundMe page aimed to help repair the store, which was damaged in the fatal shooting. The business wrote that an insurance claim they filed following the shooting was denied because it “was not fire, flood or natural disaster.” So far, Makeda’s GoFundMe has received over $86,000.

“These are amazing people who make amazing cookies, and we just want to make sure that that continues on,” Shaquel Cherry, a longtime customer, said, per WREG.

Makeda’s Cookies, which opened decades ago, was named after Makeda Denise Hill, who passed away at the age of 6 from cancer. You can donate to the bakery’s GoFundMe here.