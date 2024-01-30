Major Moves: Byron Allen Makes $30 Billion Bid for Paramount Global In Debt & Equity | lovebscott.com

Byron Allen, media mogul and owner of The Weather Channel, had made a $30 billion offer for the debt and equity of Paramount Global.

via Deadline:

The official word from Allen Media Group: “Mr. Byron Allen did submit a bid on behalf of Allen Media Group and its strategic partners to purchase all of Paramount Global’s outstanding shares. We believe this $30 billion offer, which includes debt and equity, is the best solution for all of the Paramount Global shareholders, and the bid should be taken seriously and pursued.”

Bloomberg first had the news about Allen’s bid.

All of this noise comes as the media postures that Ellison’s Skydance is making a play for Shari Redstone’s stake in National Amusements, the trojan horse into owning Paramount Global. Despite all the headlines about “inching” toward a deal, there’s no there yet we keep hearing.

But wait, did the former host of NBC’s Real People make a $3.5 billion bid for Paramount Global’s BET and VH1? An insider says that deal clearly hasn’t gone through yet.

That’s a major move!