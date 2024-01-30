Season's Over: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Appear to Scrub Each Other from Respective Instagram Profiles | lovebscott.com

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 13 has wrapped and apparently so has Kyle Richards’ sudden friendship with Morgan Wade.

They both have apparently scrubbed each other’s presence from their respective Instagram accounts.

via Page Six:

The country singer sent fans into a frenzy Tuesday after several noticed she deleted every selfie and vacation-filled photo with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hill” star.

The only posts remaining on the songstress’ page were one announcing her Spring 2024 “Crossing State Lines” tour and another promoting her upcoming summertime guest appearance at Alanis Morissette’s “Triple Moon” tour.

While Wade could’ve deleted every picture with Richards to help promote her upcoming gigs, many fans assumed the worst.

“I think Morgan told Kyle byeeeeee,” one person wrote on X as another chimed in, “Uh oh … Kyle’s been dumped!”

“Who’s got the tea?!” a third quipped.

“I told Y’all Kyle was using her. Now shes done with her. Morgan has probably figured that out,” a fourth added.

Page Six took a look at Richards’ Instagram page Tuesday and noticed she also deleted every recent picture she had with Wade up. The last remaining photos of them together were posted in August 2023 — the images were taken in late July, when Richards attended Wade’s Aspen, Colorado, concert.

At this time, the duo still follow each other on the social media platform.

Reps for Richards, 55, and Wade, 29, weren’t immediately available for comment.

The Bravolebrity and the “Take Me Away” singer’s alleged rift comes nearly a year after romance rumors between them circulated following Richards’ breakup with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In July, the mom of four and Umansky announced their separation after 27 years of marriage, claiming there was no “wrongdoing” despite Richards noticeably getting close to Wade.

At the time, the “RHOBH” star posted several snaps with the singer as they jetted off on vacations together. Meanwhile, there were none of Umansky.

Richards and Wade — who’ve been attached at the hip since meeting in February 2022 — also share matching cross-heart tattoos.

In August 2022, the two fueled romance rumblings as they got hot and heavy in Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” music video, which showed them taking a bath together and almost kissing.

However, the “Halloween” actress set the record straight about her relationship with Wade several times, claiming Wade is only “one of [her] best, best friends in the world.”

Most recently, Richards admitted she felt bad for thrusting Wade into the spotlight since forming their close bond.

“She’s an artist, you know? She just wants to make music and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like, world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her,” she said during an Amazon Live on Jan. 9.

The “Halloween Ends” actress furthered Wade doesn’t like “being talked about” or the “attention” and “just wants to make music.”

“Seeing these headlines, and like I said, just thrust into the spotlight brought her anxiety,” she continued.

“Like myself, she suffers from anxiety, so I felt terrible to have put her in that position.”

One of the last times Richards and Wade were seen together was on Jan. 11 when they went ring shopping at Tiffany & Co. jewelry store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

You know what they say — every relationship has its season. This one was clearly just season 13.