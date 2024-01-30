Keke Palmer Says She Might Quit Hollywood Soon: 'I Think the Timer Has Started' | lovebscott.com

Keke Palmer revealed to Teen Vogue that her time in Hollywood may soon be coming to an end.

via Page Six:

“I think the timer has started,” she candidly stated in the interview published Tuesday.

“I think [I haven’t retired] because I just haven’t felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner.”

The “Nope” actress, 30, clarified that she doesn’t know “when exactly” she will step away but knows it’s coming.

Palmer has spent most of her life in front of the camera as she started acting at 9 when she appeared on “Barbershop 2: Back in Business.”

She did say, however, that when the time comes and she reflects on all she has accomplished, she hopes she’ll be able to see the inspirational path she’s trailblazing for those coming up behind her.

“The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive,” she explained.

Palmer added, “I just don’t believe in holding everything. I don’t believe in gatekeeping. I’m not a coward.”

The former Nickelodeon actress made Emmy history in January after winning Outstanding Host for a Game Show, making her the first woman to do so in 15 years.

She further detailed what she would like her legacy to look like in her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, who will turn one in February.

“I want to raise him to know that if life is a school, get out there and learn,” she noted.

“A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn’t disadvantage them but instead empowers them.”

Palmer is teaching her baby boy to love himself as she navigates life as a single mother after getting a restraining order against his father, Darius Jackson, in November 2023, as well as sole custody of him.

In her original filing, the former teen star accused her ex of “many instances of physical violence” — including in front of their son — and verbal abuse.

Despite claiming in December 2023 that her life is “unraveling at the seams,” Palmer seems to be content doing what’s best for her.

She’s been working for a LONG time — we’re sure she’s tired of the industry.