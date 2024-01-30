Drew Carey Reflects on His Two Previous Suicide Attempts: ‘I Was Just Tired of My Life' | lovebscott.com

Drew Carey is reflecting on some of the darker moments in his life.

via Page Six:

During his appearance on Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” Friday, the “Price Is Right” host, 65, recalled trying to take his own life when he was 18 and in his early 20s.

“I think the suicide attempts were calls for help,” he hypothesized, per Entertainment Weekly.

“I was so mad that everybody was having a good time. I remember that.”

“I remember walking down the stairs and everybody’s drinking and I was like, ‘What the hell are they so happy about?’”

He added, “I was just angry that they were so happy. I was just tired of my life and [thought], ‘Who’s gonna miss me?’”

The comedian admitted that even now, he still has “Who’s-gonna-miss-me?” type of thoughts.

“A lot of times I think to myself. Like, ‘If I die, I’m just gonna have my body cremated.’ No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff,” he detailed.

“You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?”

However, Carey made sure to note that his mental health is doing much better today than it was during the roughest periods of his life.

Carey has opened up about his mental health in the past, revealing to Access Hollywood (via Today) in 2007 that he was “depressed for a long time.”

He said he learned to work through his rough mental health days by looking forward to all the opportunities life was giving him.

“I learned how to believe in myself. Learned how to set goals, you know, self help books man,” he said.

“I just read every single one I can get a hold of and I still do. I read that stuff all the time still.”

He added, “I am always coming out bigger, better, stronger and happier.”

He shared a similar sentiment while reflecting with Wallace during their recent chat about how his success has molded him into a more confident person.

“[Fame has] changed a lot of things for me. Like, don’t take things personally,” he stated

“I took everything personally. If somebody wrote a bad review, I’d be like, ‘What the hell? Coming after my money?’”

“All that’s gone.”

You never know what someone is going through — or has been through.