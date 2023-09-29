Magic Johnson Responds to Steph Curry Calling Himself GOAT NBA Point Guard: 'Does the Numbers Say That?’ [Video]

Magic Johnson has offered a response to Steph Curry recently calling himself the greatest point guard in NBA history.

via: Vibe

During an interview with the Zach Gelb Show, Magic was asked about Curry’s comments. The NBA legend looked to stats and history to refute the Golden State star’s claims.

“Well, do the numbers say that, Zach?” he asked. “If he got more than five [NBA Finals] championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he’s the greatest. Is he? If he got more than number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles… If he got more than all those things, then he’s the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn’t. But everybody has to decide for themselves who the best is.”

Steph Curry claimed he was the greatest point guard of all time during an interview with Gil’s Arena. The August 2023 conversation found Gilbert Arena asking the NBA Champion if he was the GOAT. “Yes, it’s me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?” The sharpshooter asked with a sure smile. The Under Armour athlete then called Magic’s career accomplishments “ridiculous” and showed love to the legend.

Who is the greatest point guard of all-time, @MagicJohnson or @StephenCurry30? Magic emphatically makes the case as to why it's still him?? You can hear the entire conversation today on @CBSSportsRadio's The Zach Gelb Show at 6:00 PM Eastern/3 PM Pacific. pic.twitter.com/Vemgoxt4rT — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) September 27, 2023

Magic isn’t the only basketball icon who responded to Curry’s claims. During an episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith claimed that Michael Jordan texted him his opinion on who is the GOAT point guard.

“Good morning, sir. Although [the] greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on the greatest point guard of all time with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate,” Jordan’s text message read.

Steph Curry won his first Finals MVP after he led his Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 and secured Curry his fourth ring.

.@StephenCurry30 SAID HE’S THE BEST POINT GUARD EVER. ?? HIS WORDS. NOT MINE. ????? pic.twitter.com/SYgQHlQwr2 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 21, 2023

Magic didn’t rob Kareem of anything, Kareem kept losing before Magic instantly saved the Lakers, was more impactful to Showtime than Kareem was who often got outplayed by Thurmond, Wilt, Walton, Moses, Bird and Hakeem in the playoffs.

Magic Johnson is superior to Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/jihHtbhIZR — Johnny (@John99440330) September 29, 2023