NYC Streets Turn into Raging Rivers During Epic Downpour Flooding Roads and Subways [Video]

The New York City area is experiencing major flooding as heavy rain slams New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Videos showed cars plowing through knee-deep water in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, with a whirlpool seen swirling in the middle of the waterlogged road.

Cellphone footage taken aboard an MTA bus at 18th Avenue and 60th Street in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood showed floodwaters gushing into the vehicle filled with passengers, among them children, who tried to stay dry by lifting their feet off the floor.

The Big Apple’s major roads fared no better, as the Brooklyn- Queens Expressway, the Belt Parkway and Prospect Park Expressway all turning into rivers teeming with partially flooded cars trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The storm also drenched parts of the city’s subway system, turning a staircase at the Grand Army Plaza station on the 2/3 line in Brooklyn into a waterfall, as seen in a bystander’s dramatic cellphone video.

The MTA has suspended service on 17 lines in Brooklyn due water on the tracks.

Subway lines citywide are expecting delays and service changes, the agency said Friday.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warning, citing a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” caused by the storm, which is expected to bring up to 7 inches of rain in some parts of the region.

“Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” an emergency alert sent out late Friday morning warned.

