Kerry Washington Reveals Shaquille O'Neal once Slid into Her DMs on Watch What Happens Live [Video]

Kerry Washington opened up about her new book on Watch What Happens Live… and also revealed who the biggest celebrity to slide into her DMs was.

via: Page Six

“Who’s the most famous person to slide into your DMs, wanting to connect as a friend or otherwise?” Andy Cohen asked the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Without holding back, Washington, 46, replied, “Um, Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal.”

The “Radio Andy” host, 55, looked floored at Washington’s response, exclaiming “Wow!”

“He’s a big ‘Scandal’ fan,” Washington explained of the retired LA Lakers star.

The Emmy winner, who was on the talk show to promote her new memoir “Thicker than Water,” also shared that O’Neal, 51, likes to make jokes referencing the plot of her Shonda Rhimes drama series, which ran for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018.

“He’s always like, ‘I’ll do anything for command,’” Washington said, referring to the title her “Scandal” character, Olivia Pope, uses to call her dad.

Along with her A-list DM from the former NBA star, Washington also divulged the most famous person in her phone contacts to be Oprah Winfrey and spilled that the most recent celebrity to text her was Jennifer Aniston.

“Yeah, she sent me proof that she had just bought the book,” Washington said of Aniston. “It was really cute.”

Continuing to disclose her personal information with Hollywood’s elite, Washington told the Bravo honcho that her first celebrity crush was Lionel Richie and she even had his poster on her wall when she was a child.

Washington has been married to husband Nnamdi Asomugha, 42, since 2013.

The “Django Unchained” star looked back at her and her husband’s first date, telling Cohen that he had taken her out in New York City.

“[It was] this sweet cafe on the Upper East Side that no longer exists,” Washington recalled with a smile.

She and the former football cornerback share two children together, Isabelle Amarachi, 9, and Caleb Kelechi, 6, and Asomugha also has a 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.