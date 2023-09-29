Angela Rye and Jalen Rose Are Instagram Official [Photo]

Love is in the air.

via: BET

On Tuesday (September 26), the duo went Instagram Official when they shared the same photo carousel of them on their separate accounts. The post featured them in black tie attire for a night out on the town.

“#thebestplusone,” the caption of the post read in part.

The snaps highlighted their evening at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Foundation Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C. They did not come to play for their debut as a couple out and about. They each slayed from head to toe!

Angela was on total queen behavior while donning a purple gown, accentuated with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a beautiful high bun, statement earrings, and a matching bracelet. Her dress also featured hints of red, which she embraced by adding a red bag and red pumps.

For the former NBA player, it was his turn to play on the red details. The lining within his black tuxedo was red. He also wore a black bow tie and rocked a set of cornrows.

From the candids, it appears the lovebirds had a fun night. In the photos, they are captured posing together, and in one, Rye is seen with her hand on her hip, gazing up at Rose while he smiles at her. In another, the TV host smooches his lady as he hugs her warmly.

Rye is an award-winning host, social justice advocate, and political correspondent who has appeared on CNN and The View. She is currently the host of the On One podcast.

Rose played in the NBA from 1994-2007. During the early years of his career, he became known as a member of the Fab Five along with Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King, and Chris Webber. In 2011, he produced a documentary on the group, which spotlights the group’s contributions to the sport.

After retiring from the NBA, he went on to become a sports analyst for ABC and ESPN and currently serves as a host of the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man podcast.