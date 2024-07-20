Madonna’s Son Reportedly ‘Scavenging’ for Food and Broke After Moving out of her New York Mansion | www.lovebscott.com

Madonna’s son, David Banda, 18, reportedly revealed that he is living a humble life in New York City.

Madonna’s 18-year-old son, David Banda, revealed that he has moved out of his mom’s place and is living in New York City, selling guitar lessons and “scavenging” for food due to not “having enough money,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.

David, who is currently in a relationship with model Maria Atuesta, 21, is carving his path in the music industry, displaying a diverse set of talents.

Potential students can easily book lessons through his Instagram page, which boasts an impressive following of nearly 52,000 individuals.

Banda told outlets: “I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it.”

“It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young.”

In a previous appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Madonna effusively praised David’s talents, emphasizing his eye for fashion, sense of humor, and athleticism.

Their close bond was evident as Madonna recounted how David and his siblings supported her during a health crisis last year, underlining the deep connection within their family.

Last year, the singer notably faced a “near death” health scare caused by a bacterial infection.

“On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour, I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey, each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage,” she shared on Instagram.

“Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a two-month break waiting for me to recover from a near-death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me,” the Vogue singer continued. “Their enthusiasm kept me Going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night. !! I am so very proud of all of them.”

“I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you who to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them.”

Madonna, who has a net worth of approximately $600 million, not only shares a strong relationship with David but also with her other children, including Lourdes Leon, Rocco, Mercy, Stella, and Estere.

Recently, it was revealed that Madonna is embarking on a new romantic journey, as confirmed by David during an Instagram Live session, although the identity of her partner remains undisclosed.

via: RadarOnline.com