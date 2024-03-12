Madonna Welcomes Cardi B, Daughter Estere on Stage for ‘Vogue’ Session in Los Angeles | lovebscott.com

Madonna had a real treat in store for her fans at her California concert Monday night.

via: Billboard

Madonna tapped Cardi as her latest celebrity guest judge for the “Vogue” dance-off, a fun spot in her show’s step-back-in-time format.

There was no beating Estere, who, aged just 11, danced her way to a perfect score of 10. The youngster has something of a head-start; Estere cut shapes last October on opening night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour at the O2 Arena in London, for a routine to her mom’s 1990 dance anthem.

Fan-captured footage shows the latest diva moment in all its glory.

?| Cardi B joins Madonna on stage during her ‘Celebration’ tour in Los Angeles tonight! pic.twitter.com/fLJKpuSgKn — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 12, 2024

Madonna brings out Cardi B as special guest at her Celebration Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/6eLCQc5yQo — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2024

Cardi B and Madonna at the Celebration Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/mrhpZAAdEu — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2024

Before tonight, Madonna had enlisted the services of Eric Andre, Terri Joe, Ali Wong and Alexa Demie as judges for the “Vogue” spot.

Katy Perry, Paris Jackson, Rosie O’Donnell, Corey Feldman, and Erika Jayne were all in attendance tonight as Madonna completed her five-night stand at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The iconic singer’s trek is a career-spanning look back on her hits, personal struggles, pop culture impact and enduring influence.

On night one of her L.A. stretch, the 65-year-old superstar revealed that the severe bacterial infection she suffered in June 2023 –which led to her hospitalization and the postponement of her current run— at one point made it nearly impossible for her to move around.

Then, pop planets collided last week when Madonna joined forces with Kylie Minogue on stage for a duet of Kylie’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” a party favorite with the LGBT+ community.

On another night, Madonna was quick to apologize when she accidentally called out a fan in a wheelchair for sitting during her performance.