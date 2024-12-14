Luigi Mangione Hires Top NY Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Wife Of Diddy’s Lawyer

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Luigi Mangione’s legal fate is uncertain after he was arrested in Pennsylvania.

But as TMZ reports, a husband and wife powerhouse attorney couple are now involved in the two biggest crime cases in the nation … that of Diddy and Mangione.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo has been retained by Mangione to represent him as he faces murder charges for the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, TMZ has confirmed.

Advertisement

The top New York attorney has been in the private sector since 2021 … after working as the chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office under Cyrus Vance Jr. for several years.

It is a major development for multiple reasons … including that she is the wife of Marc Agnifilo — one of the lawyers representing Diddy.

Marc appeared in TMZ’s doc “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment” … telling us Diddy’s been staying positive in jail, working on his defense behind bars and that the rapper will testify in his criminal case.

As for Karen … she is taking on the national headline case as Mangione fights extradition to NYC — although the Manhattan DA said on Friday he may soon drop the fight and waive extradition. His initial attorney Thomas Dickey also said Luigi plans to plead not guilty.

Advertisement

Attorney David B. Irwin, who has been advising the Mangione family following Luigi’s arrest, tells TMZ … the suspected shooter’s loved ones are in the dark about the case — saying they don’t “know all the facts.”

Mangione was apprehended this week in an Altoona, PA McDonald’s after a customer spotted and recognized him from widely shared suspect pics … prompting an employee to call the authorities.

via: TMZ