'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Reveals He Actually 'Conceived' His Son While Filming

When the ‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise Bowden announced in April that he had a son, many fans questioned when exactly he had the time to father his child — especially considering he was on both ‘Love Is Blind’ season 3 and ‘Perfect Match’ season 1 within six months of each other.

On Monday, he opened up about the details of his new role as a dad, including his relationship with “baby mama” Olivia Gross, on his Talk’R podcast.

via Page Six:

“I did ‘Love Is Blind,’ I did ‘Perfect Match,’ I had a son, and the timeline of all that, how it plays out, like on camera, doesn’t make any sense,” Bowden, 27, admitted.

“What actually happened was, I filmed ‘Love Is Blind,’ I actually had a whole relationship between ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Perfect Match,’ filmed ‘Perfect Match,’ came back, conceived a son.”

He then explained that he waited to make the announcement until after “Perfect Match” premiered because he didn’t want to put his son — or his “baby mama” — in the spotlight.

“I needed to keep it very private,” the Netflix star said, before noting that “there’s a difference between privacy and secrecy.”

For context, Bowden filmed “Love Is Blind” in June 2021 before it aired on Netflix on October 2022. He went on to do “Perfect Match” in March 2022 before its premiere in February 2023.

Although he and Gross, 25, are no longer together, he gushed about their “beautiful” co-parenting relationship.

“I’m so proud of the relationship that we all have, the three of us together, even though we’re not dating, we are friends,” Bartise said. “We are single parenting and co-parenting at the same time.”

“I hang out with my son alone, I hang out with his mom alone, we’ll hang out with the three of us together, I’ll hang out with her family. We are very involved together and separately, which is beautiful, and I wouldn’t want it any other way given our circumstances.”

Aside from her name, little is known about Gross, who currently resides in Texas and is private on social media.

However, Bowden admitted that has a new leading lady in his life, but didn’t disclose any details about their budding romance.

While appearing on “LIB,” the senior analyst found love with Nancy Rodriguez, whom he ended up leaving at the altar after admitting he wasn’t physically attracted to her.

Soon after, he went on the “Perfect Match,” but the OnlyFans model left without finding his better half.

We’re going to keep our comments to ourselves. Also, we know technically men don’t ‘conceive’ — but those were his words.