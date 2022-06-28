Lori Harvey Seemingly Throws Shade At Ex Michael B. Jordan: ‘Dump Him’ [Photo]

Fans are still speculating what caused Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey to breakup, and neither party are offering any insight.

via: Hot97

According to reports, a source previously claimed that “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.” The source also claimed that the two are “completely” heartbroken over the break-up.

Both the two removed all pictures of each other off Instagram but has yet to speak out publicly about the breakup. Steve Harvey on the other hand, – Lori’s father had a thing or two to say. “Whew, I gotta learn from my children.. you gotta get out early before it costs you anything! I need to start breaking up on IG because these court cost will kill you. I waited way too late” he jokes. He does say that Michael is still good in his books. “He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

In a since deleted Instagram story post, Lori shares a repost of a car bumper sticker that reads, ‘dump him.’ Leaving fans confused, one fan commented, “did he cheat or something I’m confused?”

Lori’s mother, Marjorie, shared a message via her Instagram story that fans speculated may be a message about the breakup. The wife of Steve Harvey reposted a clip of actress Jennifer Lewis saying, “you sit in sh*t too long, it stops smelling. So come the f*ck outta there.”