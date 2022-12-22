Lordt, If Candace Owens Has a Better Take on Megan Than You, You Need to Check Yourself [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has found an unlikely ally in conservative political commentator Candace Owens amid her felony assault trial against Tory Lanez.

via: The Root

This should really be a come to a Jesus moment for all of the raggedy brothas with podcasts (and Drake). On Wednesday, Candace White Lives Matter Owens spoke out in support of Megan Thee Stallion, who is currently in court over allegations that Tory Lanez shot her.

“Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends,” said Candace Owens on her podcast. “Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be in her position.”

We’re certainly not going to start stanning Candace Owens of all people for finally having a correct take on something. (Again, the woman parades herself around in White Lives Matter apparel.)

But it does make you think, if someone as trash as Candace Owens can see that the persecution of the Megan is wrong, what excuse does anyone else have?

Drake, a man who professes to love Black women, certainly has no excuse for his disaster of a song where he called Megan a liar.

All of the shady gossip sites that posted false information about the shooting, definitely have no excuse.

And Joe Budden (who, full disclosure I didn’t know existed until he came for Meg) had no excuse for going on a random tirade about her in the midst of her trial.

This is a Black woman who spoke out about her trauma and the violence she suffered despite knowing the backlash she’d face. And frankly she doesn’t just deserve our sympathy she deserves our respect.

To be clear: Candace Owens is not a hero in this situation just because she said something nice about Megan Thee Stallion.

I decided to actually listen to the clip instead of just reading the little snippet, Candace Owens tweeted (nice try) and whoof, it’s not great.

She goes into a bizarre rant about how Black culture is to blame for Megan’s persecution because we’re all obsessed with snitching. It’s weirdly a-historical and ignores Megan Thee Stallion’s point that she was worried about talking to the police because she’d seen how they treat Black folks.

Her little rant also ignores that Black folks (especially Black women and Black queer folks) did speak out in support of Megan Thee Stallion. It’s also just disrespectful for someone to try to use what happened to Megan to sell a “Black people are thugs” narrative to white folks, when Megan herself has only pushed love in the Black community.

So yeah, don’t start inviting Candace Owens to the cookout just yet (or ever); she lost that invite long ago. But if you’ve been one of the people dissing Megan, it’s way past time to check yourself.

