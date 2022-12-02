London-Based Tattoo Studio Offers to Remove Kanye West Tattoos for Free

A London-based tattoo studio is offering to help fans get rid of their Kanye West tattoos — for free.

via People:

NAAMA Studios shared via Instagram last month that it would remove tattoos of the 45-year-old rapper at no cost.

The studio first shared a post of a man folding his arms, showing off a tattoo that reads “Bye.”

“We’ll remove your Kanye tattoos for free,” it wrote over the image on Nov. 15.

It later posted a video of one former fan getting a portrait of West removed from their arm and wrote over the clip, “Yeezy come, Yeezy go … “

It added in the caption, “When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons… at NAAMA we offer an empowering, empathetic, high-tech tattoo clearing experience. If you want a change, we’re here to help.”\

At this point, every tattoo studio should offer to do this.