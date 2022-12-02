Cynthia Bailey Retracts Mike Hill Cheating Claims, Mike Responds

Cynthia Bailey cited ‘inappropriate adulterous relations’ in her divorce filing from Mike Hill, but now she says that’s not what happened.

via Page Six:

Documents filed on Thursday in Fulton County, Ga., court claim that “Petitioner [Bailey] is entitled to a divorce from the Respondent [Hill] due to inappropriate adulterous relations and moral ethics in his conduct.”

However, Hill tells Page Six exclusively that the cheating claims made in the new court filing were an “error” and his ex-wife’s legal team is “releasing statements retracting this.”

In the meantime, the Fox Sports host, 52, adds, “I have love and respect for Cynthia. I always have and always will.

“As you heard in her own words, there was never at any time in our marriage any inappropriate adulterous relations. Our marriage didn’t work but we still remain the best of friends.”

Bailey’s reps and attorneys did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment, but hours later, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 55, clarifies to us that the pending divorce is based on “mutual based upon irreconcilable differences.”

She adds, “I have never accused Mike of any inappropriate adulterous actions. We are and always will be friends and wish each other well.”

Attorney Daniel R. Meachum also tells Page Six, “The initial divorce filing between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, which included inappropriate adulterous relations, was incorrect.

“The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates.”

Separate court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday were labeled as a “motion to seal” and appeared to reaffirm the allegations that Hill cheated.

They noted that the divorce should be kept private because it may “raise issues concerning both the moral character and embarrassing acts of one of the parties.”

“These facts are perceived to have a strong probability of potentially adversely compromising one of both parties’ reputation, image, business dealings, and will significantly harm the parties mentally, psychologically, financially and emotionally,” the documents also state.

However, as both Hill and Bailey mentioned in their statements to Page Six, the former Bravo star has publicly denied several times that her former spouse was ever unfaithful.

In November 2021 — one year after the pair tied the knot — the sportscaster was accused of sending photos of his penis to another woman.

Bailey called the claims “annoying” and said her relationship was unaffected by them.

After the “Ultimate Girls Trip” alum filed for divorce this past October, she once again denied that cheating was at the center of their separation.

“There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage,” Bailey previously told People.

“At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. And I respect Mike and respect our marriage too much to go into the details of those things, but it was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each other.”

Cheating allegations aside, the former couple was able to amicably reach a settlement agreement on Thursday. The divorce is set to be finalized soon.

Hm. Well, alright.