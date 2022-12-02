Robin Roberts Reportedly Confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach About Affair Rumors

According to new reports, rumors of the affair between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were swirling around the ‘Good Morning America’ studio long before making headlines.

In fact, it’s being reported that ‘Good Morning America’ co-host Robin Roberts confronted the pair years ago.

via Page Six:

Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017.

One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’”

Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The source tells us that Holmes denied it at the time.

A third source confirmed that Holmes was very concerned about the rumors, to the point where he even took the issue to higher-ups.

“He was a correspondent at the time, and he didn’t want Robin thinking that about him. He went to [ABC brass] and got ahead of it to dismiss it because it wasn’t true,” they said.

A fourth insider told us Holmes went straight to former “GMA” executive producer Michael Corn, because “it was absolutely not true, and it freaked them out. Amy and T.J.’s friendship took a hit when the rumors started.”

According to a source, Robach and Holmes were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May. She reportedly left her husband, Andrew Shue, in August.

Page Six also reported that Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for four months — but were trying to “work things out” and that she was “blindsided” and “devastated” by the affair.

Even if it wasn’t true then — it certainly doesn’t look good now. We wonder what Robin really thinks about all this.