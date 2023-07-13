Logan Paul, KSI's Prime Energy Drink Recalled In Canada Over Caffeine Content

Prime Energy, a drink made by Logan Paul and KSI, will no longer be available to purchase in the country following a recall by Health Canada.

via: Forbes

The recall was prompted by various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labeling requirements, as stated in the official notice released by CFIA.

Prime energy drink, which boasts being vegan and free of sugar, contains a significant amount of caffeine—200 milligrams per can, equivalent to the caffeine content of six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls.

The other drinks affected by the recall include 3D Alphaland energy drink, 5-hour Energy, Celsius dietary supplement, GFuel energy drink, and Sting.

Citing Health Canada, the Canadian Press reported on Wednesday that Prime energy drink surpasses the acceptable caffeine limit of 180 mg per serving set by the regulatory agency and should not be sold.

CFIA emphasized that it is currently conducting a food safety investigation, and there is a possibility that additional products may be subject to recall as a result.

The agency is actively verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine,” said the CFIA.

“Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness.”

This decision to recall Prime follows U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer’s call on Sunday for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the energy drink due to health concerns—and particularly those of the children who’ve flocked to buy it.

Notably, some schools in the United Kingdom and Australia have already banned the consumption of the beverage.

Unlike Prime’s energy drinks, the bran’s Hydration drinks do not contain caffeine, according to the spokesperson’s statement to The Associated Press.

The recall initiated by CFIA serves as a precautionary measure to safeguard consumer health and ensure compliance with caffeine content and labeling regulations.

As the investigation continues, it is crucial for consumers to be aware of the potential risks associated with consuming beverages containing high levels of caffeine, especially among those vulnerable.