LeBron James Addresses Retirement During ESPYs Speech: ‘That Day Is Not Today’ [Video]

LeBron James made a big announcement at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night … telling the world he’s staying put in the NBA.

via: Sports Illustrated

Lakers superstar LeBron James was recognized at the ESPYs on Wednesday for breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record. During his acceptance speech, the 38-year-old addressed the speculation about when he would eventually retire from the sport.

In a statement that resulted in applause from the crowd, James informed the audience that luckily, “that day is not today.”

“I don’t care how many more points, or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is, ‘can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done,” James said. “Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

"Lucky for you guys, that day is not today." Go off, Bron ? pic.twitter.com/4X1Fqs0PqX — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

James will turn 39 during the 2023–24 NBA season, but he made clear that he’s not ready to call it quits yet.

Across 55 games last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. During the campaign, he made his 19th consecutive trip to the All-Star Game, in addition to leading Los Angeles to the Western Conference Finals, and of course, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time leagu scoring record which stood since 1989.

After the Lakers’ playoff loss to the Nuggets, James said he had “a lot to think about” regarding his future in basketball.

LeBron wrapped up his press conference by saying he has “a lot to think about” regarding his personal future in basketball pic.twitter.com/IiFW3EWXYX — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

It seems he’s made his decision, and he announced it in dramatic fashion.