Logan Paul Accuses Bad Bunny of Evading Puerto Rican Tax Laws [Video]

Music fans are hitting back at controversial YouTuber Logan Paul for accusing Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny of benefitting from the island’s generous foreign tax breaks, which the singer has previously criticised.

via: Complex

During a recent appearance on Philip DeFranco’s YouTube show, Logan Paul accused Bad Bunny of evading taking advantage of Puerto Rican tax laws.

Paul, who also owns property in Puerto Rico, referenced the documentary Bunny released alongside his “El Apagón” music video, which features journalist Bianca Graulau covering the gentrification of Puerto Rico.

“Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning,” Paul said. “I know this and I see things like this and it hurts. There are local Puerto Ricans who know about this. I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it surround by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico. While I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation.”

?EXCLUSIVE- Logan Paul Accuses Bad Bunny of Exploiting Puerto Rico. ? Claims BB is privately using the same tax program he is publicly condemning. pic.twitter.com/3ESywRmzdl — Philip DeFranco ?? (@PhillyD) October 5, 2022

Of course, Paul himself is also taking advantage of Act 22, which has seen foreigners flock to Puerto Rico in an effort to evade tax laws. According to the 20/22 Act Society, this “should result in new local investments in real estate, services, and other consumer products, and in capital injections to the Puerto Rico banking sector, all of which will stimulate the economy of Puerto Rico.”

“We’re doing what we can to help,” Paul shared. “And I want to do more as well. And truthfully, I should be doing more.” He encouraged viewers to comment on what percentage of profits he saved thanks to Act 22 should be donated to the community.”

“Like, what do you want, you know?” he continued. “Like, I don’t have the answers, bro. I’m 27 years old. I’ve been here a year and a half.”

Watch the full documentary for Bad Bunny’s “El Apagón” below.