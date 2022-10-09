Lizzo Responds To Ye’s Weight Loss Comments As Rapper Receives Twitter Ban [Video]

Lizzo acknowledged the fact Kanye West name-dropped her on primetime television to decry obesity but it appears she’s doing the Michelle Obama, and going high when they go low.

via: HotNewHipHop

Kanye West has been tirelessly name-dropping countless celebrities as he continues to defend his White Lives Matter stance both on social media and in interviews, such as the one he recently sat down for with Tucker Carlson, during which the 45-year-old shared his thoughts on those who have consistently urged Lizzo to consider losing weight.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine,” the “Devil In A New Dress” artist said on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week. “When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

He continued, “Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

While performing in Toronto on Friday (October 7) night, Lizzo seemingly addressed Ye’s comments about her body, telling her audience, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason.”

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she declared to the crowd at Scotiabank Arena earlier this weekend, before jokingly asking if anyone wanted to get married so she could enjoy the benefits of dual citizenship.

It’s evident that Lizzo wasn’t a fan of West’s latest antics.