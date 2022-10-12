Lizzo’s New Documentary, ‘Love, Lizzo,’ Is Coming Soon: ‘Finally Telling My Story, My Way’ [Photo]

Today, Lizzo is one of music’s brightest stars. Even though that hasn’t been true for very long — with her commercial breakthrough being 2019’s “Juice” — she’s been a professional in the music industry for over a decade now. All of that is to say that she has quite the story to tell and now, she’s going to: Today, she announced a new documentary: Love, Lizzo.

via: Billboard

“Finally telling my story, My Way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th [purple heart emoji] only on @hbomax,” Lizzo captioned a photo of the documentary poster, which finds the singer smiling wide against a lavender-colored background.

An official press release about the forthcoming documentary says the film will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

Lizzo shared in a press statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”