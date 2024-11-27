Lizzo Shuts Down Critics Who Made Jokes About Her Weight After She Was On Kai Cenat’s Stream [Video]

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Lizzo popped up on a Kai Cenat stream recently and appeared to have some fun, even getting in on the “MUSTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARD” meme. As all that was going on, though, Lizzo was apparently subject to some Cenat fans poking fun at her weight, by accusing her of breathing heavily on the broadcast.

Taking to Instagram Live, Lizzo didn’t hold back as she responded to the comments. “I know that if the internet’s good for one thing, it’s for talking cash money sh*t about fat girls,” she told her viewers, highlighting the rampant fatphobia she often encounters online.

Lizzo dismissed the claims that her breathing was the source of the noise during the stream. “What I will not allow is for y’all to lie on me. I have seen too many posts about me breathing loud during Mafia,” she explained. “And btch, y’all know Kai Cenat is a loud as breather.” She added that Cenat’s proximity to his microphone throughout the stream made him the likely source of the sound.

“That’s the n**ga that was breathing loud,” Lizzo asserted. “How am I the one that’s breathing loud when the volume of the breathing didn’t change?”

To further refute the claims, Lizzo pointed out, “My shoulders not even moving with the sound of the breathing.”

Lizzo is no stranger to online mockery regarding her size. The singer has had to contend with being the focus of a recent South Park special, and social media trolling courtesy of Antonio Brown.

