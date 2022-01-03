Lizzo Shows Off ‘New Body’, Says She’s ‘Gained Weight’ And ‘Looks GoodT’ [Video]

Lizzo is feeling “good as hell” about putting on some extra pounds in the new year.

via: Hot97

The “Rumors” singer shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to a City Girls’ track called “Rodeo” while wearing a skintight brown bodysuit.

Lizzo captioned the clip, “I gained weight. I look TF GOODT.” Fans, friends, and her followers agreed. SZA responded with, “And DO,” and another person wrote, “One thing bout Lizzo, she could careless what y’all gotta say. She’s gonna show y’all what she’s working with..”

Lizzo is no stranger to showing body positivity online but did make it clear that she believes body conversations should be neutral. “It’s exhausting,” she told Essence in an interview. “And that’s the point. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies.”

Fortunately, Lizzo asserted that she was going to only “focus on the positive comments” moving forward. And judging by her latest post, she’s back to focusing on self-love.