Lizzo Shared How Important Queen Latifah Was To Her Growing Up In A Quirky Nardwuar Interview [Video]

Well, it is about damn time singer Lizzo crossed paths with interviewer Nardwuar. Adored by musicians for his quirky nature, the Canadian media personality’s interviews are filled with fun, often forgotten facts about his celebrity guests. When the Emmy-winner’s Special tour stopped in Vancouver, it was Lizzo’s turn to take that trip down memory lane.

via: Stereogum

Right off the bat, Nardwuar gifts Lizzo with a “Nardwuar Vs. Lizzo” fuzz pedal for her flute(!), which is designed to be played through a mic and was made from a 1967 Porsche transistor. Nardwuar keeps the gifts rolling, handing Lizzo a framed picture of the time she appeared in the 2004 film Friday Night Lights with her high school marching band. “We were also in the Super Bowl, too,” Lizzo says.

The pair also talk famous flautists, the time Lizzo worked at Cirque du Soleil, living in Minneapolis, and a lot more. Later, Nardwuar hands Lizzo a 12-inch of Queen Latifah’s Come Into My House from 1990 and a Queen Latifah cassette tape from 1991. “Queen Latifah is the first person that I saw in media that looked like me,” Lizzo said. “It was very important to see someone like her be a mogul, rapper, singer, actress, TV host, clothing line, all of it.”

Just when you thought you knew everything about the Houston native, it is clear we’ve only scratched the surface. Watch the full interview below.