Lizzo Responds to ‘Rumor That I Stage-Dived at a Concert and Killed Somebody’ [Video]

Lizzo is putting the brakes on an absurd rumor that may smear her name.

via: Complex

A story so foolish it can’t even be classified as a rumor circulated on TikTok saying Lizzo killed someone when she attempted to stage-dive at one of her concerts. Lizzo opted to address the claim head-on.

“So, I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody,” Lizzo said in a post shared on TikTok. “Like, that rumor, it’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life and bitch, how, like, killed somebody? Y’all really going to put that on my motherfuckin’ name? Like, I know I’m big but bitch, I’m not that fuckin’ big.”

To prove her point, she jumped onto her bed with barely an impact made. “Bitch,” she exclaimed, laying still.

Thankfully, Lizzo didn’t let the idiotic rumor keep her down, going on to share a video joking about her infatuation with Captain America star Chris Evans.

Earlier this year, Lizzo admitted that she drunkenly hit up Evans in his DMs one night. In another video shared on TikTok this week, she joked that she was pregnant with his child.

“This is something I’ve been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today,” she said, later backing away from the camera to reveal her stomach. “I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

It’s unclear where the rumor originated from, but when one decides to Google it, there are reports with headlines proclaiming, “Lizzo Stage Dives, 4 Fatalities, 1 Injured” and “Lizzo Injures 7 and Kills 1 After Attempted Stage Dive.” The speculation is clearly aimed at her weight.